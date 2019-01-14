Detectives investigate the scene where a child was struck by a vehicle Monday morning. (Published Jan. 14, 2019)

A child struck by a car on a busy Lake Highlands road Monday morning is in critical condition at a hospital, police say.

The collision happened on northbound Skillman Street, near the intersection with Audelia Road.

A Dallas police spokeswoman said the child was airlifted to a children's hospital and remains in critical condition.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed police detectives taking photos of a black Mercedes sedan and a gray Honda Civic, both parked in the middle and left-hand lanes of the 6-lane divided road.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and remained at the scene for police to arrive, police say.

The spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing and early information was limited.

Check back for updates to this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.