Child Hurt After Accident Involving Family Wrecker

RAW VIDEO: A four-year-old was flown to the hospital after being run over by his family's wrecker in Tarrant County Saturday. (Published Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017)

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the child was playing underneath the industrial style wrecker near Haslet. The child's father did not know the child was underneath the truck and ran over the child.

EMS officials said the child was critically injured and taken by CareFlite to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. So far, we have not been given an update on his condition.

