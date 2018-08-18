A 2-year-old child died Friday after being pulled from a community pool in the mid-cities.

Bedford police said Saturday afternoon the child had been missing for nearly three hours when she was found in the pool at an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Amherst Circle.



Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the girl to Cooks Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.



At 11:13 p.m., the child was pronounced deceased.



It is not clear how long the child was in the water or how she came to be missing.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.