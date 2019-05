Breaking news from NBC 5. Fort Worth police say a child has been hurt after they tried to jump a fence and were impaled by a fence post.

This happened at the Ladera Palms Apartments in the 2300 block of Baroque Drive.

Fort Worth police as well as Medstar responded to the call and say the fence was near the pool.

The child was taken to Cook Childrens in critical condition.

