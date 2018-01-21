San Antonio police said an 18-month-old taken during a child exchange that turned deadly has been found safe. The suspect, the boy's father, is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police Chief William McManus said officers were called to the home in the city's Northwest side at about 8 a.m. Sunday for assistance with the child transfer. Minutes later, while officers were headed to the scene, they received a call about shots being fired.
Officers found a woman dead on the scene and the 18-month-old that was being transferred is missing. Police believe the child's father is the person responsible for the woman's death.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for help locating the man, identified as 37-year-old Richard J Concepcion. Shortly before noon Sunday, police announced the child was located safely in the backseat of a truck in nearby Guadalupe County.
Richard Concepcion was reportedly in grave condition and is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.