Richard J Concepcion, 37, is wanted in the fatal shooting of his estranged partner during a child transfer of custody on Sunday morning.

San Antonio police said an 18-month-old taken during a child exchange that turned deadly has been found safe. The suspect, the boy's father, is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police Chief William McManus said officers were called to the home in the city's Northwest side at about 8 a.m. Sunday for assistance with the child transfer. Minutes later, while officers were headed to the scene, they received a call about shots being fired.

Officers found a woman dead on the scene and the 18-month-old that was being transferred is missing. Police believe the child's father is the person responsible for the woman's death.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for help locating the man, identified as 37-year-old Richard J Concepcion. Shortly before noon Sunday, police announced the child was located safely in the backseat of a truck in nearby Guadalupe County.

Richard Concepcion was reportedly in grave condition and is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.