A 6-year-old boy drowned on Sunday in an Fort Worth apartment complex swimming pool.

First responders were called to the complex in the 9100 block of Brian Way Circle shortly after 2 p.m.

Fort Worth police investigators confirm that the boy was taken to a local hospital but later died.

Police are still investigating.



