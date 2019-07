Irving police take part in a moment of silence, Sept. 4, 2015.

A child drowned at an Irving apartment pool on Friday, police said.

Fire responded to the Fountain Pointe Las Colinas Apartments at about 7:30 p.m. on Las Colinas Boulevard.

The caller reported a possible child drowning and that CPR was performed.

The child was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

No other information was available.