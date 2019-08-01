Child, 3, Drowns in Backyard Pool in Weatherford Wednesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Child, 3, Drowns in Backyard Pool in Weatherford Wednesday

Wednesday's death is the 64th Texas child to drown this year, according to DFPS records

By Frank Heinz

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Child, 3, Drowns in Backyard Pool in Weatherford Wednesday

    No foul play is suspected in the death of a 3-year-old Weatherford boy who died Wednesday after drowning in an above ground backyard pool.

    The boy is the 64th Texas child to die this year by drowning, the vast majority of which occur in pools according to data from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

    In the latest incident, Weatherford police were called to a home on the 1800 block of Sandpiper Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a possible drowning with CPR in progress.

    The first officer at the scene assisted a man with CPR until medics arrived and transported the boy to Medical City Weatherford, where he was later pronounced deceased.

    Top News Photos: Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates, and More
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    The child was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Rhoman Xavier Quintero.

    "At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The incident appears to be a tragic accident," police said. "The police department had resources from our community REACT and PADRE group on scene last night to be with the family during this unfortunate time."

    While police believe the child's death was an accident, the investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

    The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reported 91 Texas children drowned in 2018 and that so far in 2019 64 children have drowned.

    "Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for kids under the age of five and toddlers are especially at risk. Drowning can happen in almost any amount of water, indoors or outdoors," the TDFPS said.

    So far in 2019, the state has recorded four child drownings in Collin County, three in Dallas and Tarrant counties and two in Parker County.

    Connecticut Launches Juul Investigation

    [NATL] Connecticut Launches Juul Investigation

    Connecticut's state attorney general announced the investigation into Juul's electronic cigarettes after a Yale University study revealed new information about the product and its addictiveness.

    (Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019)

    For safety tips on protecting children around the water and for more information on child drowning prevention, visit Texas' Help and Hope website here.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices