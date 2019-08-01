No foul play is suspected in the death of a 3-year-old Weatherford boy who died Wednesday after drowning in an above ground backyard pool.

The boy is the 64th Texas child to die this year by drowning, the vast majority of which occur in pools according to data from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

In the latest incident, Weatherford police were called to a home on the 1800 block of Sandpiper Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a possible drowning with CPR in progress.

The first officer at the scene assisted a man with CPR until medics arrived and transported the boy to Medical City Weatherford, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The child was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Rhoman Xavier Quintero.

"At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The incident appears to be a tragic accident," police said. "The police department had resources from our community REACT and PADRE group on scene last night to be with the family during this unfortunate time."

While police believe the child's death was an accident, the investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reported 91 Texas children drowned in 2018 and that so far in 2019 64 children have drowned.

"Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for kids under the age of five and toddlers are especially at risk. Drowning can happen in almost any amount of water, indoors or outdoors," the TDFPS said.

So far in 2019, the state has recorded four child drownings in Collin County, three in Dallas and Tarrant counties and two in Parker County.

Connecticut Launches Juul Investigation

Connecticut's state attorney general announced the investigation into Juul's electronic cigarettes after a Yale University study revealed new information about the product and its addictiveness. (Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019)

For safety tips on protecting children around the water and for more information on child drowning prevention, visit Texas' Help and Hope website here.

