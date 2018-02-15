Chief Hall Passes Texas Law Enforcement Test

Incoming Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, a deputy chief in Detroit, speaks with people at a community event in Detroit, Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Chief U. Renee Hall has officially put on her Dallas police uniform.

She announced that she passed her Texas Commission on Law Enforcement test Thursday afternoon in a tweet.

"TCOLE test done! Passed! Ready to get back to work!" she tweeted along with a picture of her standing beside the U.S. and Texas flags in full uniform.

Hall had scaled back her day-to-day work involvement in the police department so she could focus on studying for her state police officer’s certification.

Hall was a Detroit police officer for about 18 years before she moved to Dallas last fall to take over as chief last year.

Hall, who had been deputy chief at the Detroit Police Department, is the first woman to hold the position in the department's 136-year history. She is the daughter of a Detroit police officer who was killed. Under Hall's leadership in Michigan, the city of Detroit experienced a 40-year low in homicides and double-digit reductions in violent crime for three consecutive years.

Hall was named the department's 29th chief in July following an exhaustive nationwide search after the abrupt retirement of Chief David O. Brown in the fall of 2016.