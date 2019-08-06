Chief Apologizes After Horseback Officers Lead Man by Rope - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Chief Apologizes After Horseback Officers Lead Man by Rope

The department is ending the practice

By Associated Press

Published 30 minutes ago

    Galveston's police chief is apologizing after two of his officers, mounted on horseback, led a handcuffed trespassing suspect by a rope through downtown streets.

    Photos of the Saturday incident went viral on social media. The two officers linked the rope to handcuffs worn by 43-year-old criminal trespass suspect Donald Neely and led him around the block to a mounted patrol staging area.

    In a statement Monday, Police Chief Vernon Hale said "this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios," such as with crowd control. However, he said he believes his officers "showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest."

    He said his department has "immediately changed the policy" to prevent use of the technique.

    Neely is free on bond. He has no listed telephone number and couldn't be reached for comment.

