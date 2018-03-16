Cashier's Quest to Return Change Leads to Friendship

When a Chick-fil-A customer forgot $3.00 in change from his order, the employee kept it, knowing the customer was a regular and that he'd be back. He held on to that change for a month and when he saw the customer, returned it. Now they've become fast friends. (Published 2 hours ago)

When a Chick-fil-A customer forgot $3.00 in change from his order, the employee kept it, knowing the customer was a regular and that he'd be back. See More