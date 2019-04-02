Chemical Plant Catches Fire Northeast of Houston

A chemical plant is burning out of control at a refinery in Crosby Tuesday, sending a large plume of thick, black smoke into the air northeast of Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Department, the fire broke out at a refinery on the 16000 block of Ramsey Road in Crosby, northeast of Houston.

Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff, said preliminary information indicates two people were injured in the blast and fire, though those injuries have not been confirmed. Two air ambulances and two ground ambulances were staged nearby.

Roads in the area have been closed, according to the sheriff's department.

It is not yet clear what started the fire.

Last month a fire at a petrochemical company in Deer Park, southeast of Houston, burned for several days.

