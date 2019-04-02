Chemical Plant Catches Fire Northeast of Houston - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Chemical Plant Catches Fire Northeast of Houston

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chemical Plant Catches Fire Northeast of Houston
    NBC 5 News
    A chemical plant fire burns near Crosby, Texas, northeast of Houston, April 2, 2019.

    A chemical plant is burning out of control at a refinery in Crosby Tuesday, sending a large plume of thick, black smoke into the air northeast of Houston.

    According to the Harris County Sheriff's Department, the fire broke out at a refinery on the 16000 block of Ramsey Road in Crosby, northeast of Houston.

    Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff, said preliminary information indicates two people were injured in the blast and fire, though those injuries have not been confirmed. Two air ambulances and two ground ambulances were staged nearby.

    Roads in the area have been closed, according to the sheriff's department.

    It is not yet clear what started the fire.

    Last month a fire at a petrochemical company in Deer Park, southeast of Houston, burned for several days.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices