Chefs Coming Together to Fight Hunger in Dallas

Dallas ranks among the top cities in the nation for child hunger and poverty, and now, local chefs are coming together to raise money to help.

Hunger Busters provides daily meals to students at Dallas Independent School District. In a single year, the organization provided more than 350,000 meals to students in 11 schools and six after school programs.

On Nov. 9, four Dallas chefs will come together to showcase their creations and help raise money for Hunger Busters.

The organization was launched by Phil Romano, a restaurateur, to feed food-insecure students in the Dallas ISD.

Tickets are $100-800 and can be purchased here.

ONLINE: Meet the Chefs Dallas