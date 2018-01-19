Chase of Suspected DWI Driver Ends in Crash in Plano: Police

A police chase of a suspected drunk driver ended with a crash involving several vehicles Friday afternoon, including a Plano ISD school bus.

The crash occurred before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Central Expressway and West Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.

In a tweet, Plano ISD said one student was on board the bus at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Allen police say the chase started in Murphy and passed through Allen before coming to an end in Plano. Minor injuries are being reported from the various vehicles involved, but the total number of injuries is not yet known.

The driver was arrested, and police continue to investigate at the scene of the crash.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.