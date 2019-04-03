A police chase that started in Waxahachie ended in an arrest after a short standoff in Farmers Branch Wednesday morning, police said.

Police initiated a traffic stop about 3 a.m. in Waxahachie and the driver did not stop, police said. Waxahachie police sent a "be on the lookout" alert to surrounding police departments, police said.

Cedar Hill police spotted the vehicle in Waxahachie and the pursuit ended in Farmers Branch at the intersection of Valley View Lane and Mercer Parkway, police said. After the driver stopped at the intersection, there was a short standoff and eventually was taken into custody, police said.

Grand Prairie police helped in spiking the vehicle and stayed with Cedar Hill police through the incident.