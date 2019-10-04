Change in Weather: It's Finally Going to Feel Like Fall Soon!

11am Update: Cold front is hanging out across southern Oklahoma now and is slowly moving south. Expected to move into DFW by Sunday evening.

We've waited and waited... and our time has finally come. The extended summer heat is poised to get a big shove out of North Texas and cooler air is set to arrive.

The first cold front will arrive Sunday night. It will erase the 90-degree heat and finally deliver some cooler fall-like air to the region. Scattered showers and storms will also develop along and behind the southward-moving cold front late in the day Sunday.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

While a couple of showers will still be possible Monday morning, the bulk of the rain will be gone by the time the sun rises Monday.

We're not done with just one cold front. We get to watch temperatures tumble a second time later this week.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Another stout front will move across North Texas during the day Thursday. This second blast of cool air will send temperatures down into the 60s for highs by Friday and lows into the 40s by Saturday morning! If you've got plans to go to the Red River Showdown on Saturday, plan on a cool and sunny day with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and in the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

