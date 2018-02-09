Crews continue to work on an overnight accident on the Sam Rayburn Tollway near Huffines Boulevard. Several of the soutbound lanes reopened Friday afternoon but all lanes northbound of SRT remain closed. Work in the area is expected to continue into Friday afternoon. Northbound drivers should expect delays and may want to avoid the area.



The Sam Rayburn Tollway was closed in Carrollton Friday morning after a chain-reaction crash involving a tanker truck loaded with fuel, authorities say.



The first crash was reported at about 3:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Huffines Boulevard, where a BMW sedan collided with the rear of a box truck in the center lane. The BMW was left disabled in the middle of the highway, police said.

An 18-wheeler hauling a tanker loaded with several thousand gallons of fuel collided with the BMW, officials said. The tank separated from the truck and overturned, coming to rest in the center median of the tollway.

The driver of the box truck was not hurt, though the drivers in the BMW and the 18-wheeler were transported to Medical City Plano with serious injuries.



All lanes of the SRT were closed for the hazardous material clean up. Police said it's unclear when the tollway will reopen, though it will be shut down for a considerable amount of time.

Detours include Old Denton Road and Business 121.

