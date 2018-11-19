Cellphone Waiting Lot Opens at Dallas Love Field

A new cellphone lot opens Monday for drivers waiting to pick up passengers arriving at Dallas Love Field.

The lot is located on Aubrey Avenue east of Herb Kelleher Way.

The lot is only meant for drivers picking up passengers along the upper level roadway at Love Field. Ground transportation vehicles such as taxis and limos are not allowed to stage in the lot, a City of Dallas release said.

Love Field opened its long-awaited Garage C earlier this month, which added 5,000 additional spaces to double the airport's total parking capacity.

Since the Wright Amendment ended in 2014, Southwest and other airlines at Love Field added more destinations and flights, increasing the number of passengers using the airport from approximately 4.7 million to more than 7.8 million annually.