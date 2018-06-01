After learning one of the heroes of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 lived in his district, Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe wanted to do something special to honor him. Several years ago, Ratcliffe created the Lone Star Award, an honor recognizing the extraordinary things that every day people do in his district. On Friday, he presented that award, and a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, to Celina firefighter Andrew Needum. (Published 4 hours ago)

When disaster struck 30,000 feet in the air, he sprang into action and tried to save the life of a fellow passenger. Now, a Celina firefighter is receiving special recognition for his heroic efforts.

On April 17, Andrew Needum and his family were on board Southwest Flight 1380, returning home from a vacation to New York City, when one of the plane's engines malfunctioned and blew mid-flight. The blast also shattered a passenger window.

As oxygen masks fell from the panels above them, Needum noticed there was some kind of commotion taking place behind him. As a firefighter, he said, his first instinct was to go back there and help.

Much to his horror, he saw that a woman had been partially sucked out of the plane through the hole left by the shattered window. He and another man immediately grabbed her and were eventually able to pull her back inside.

'God Called Me to Move,' Firefighter, Family Recall Flight

After an engine blew on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas, a North Texas firefighter says he jumped into action because of his training and his faith. (Published Thursday, April 19, 2018)

Sadly, the woman – who he later learned was Jennifer Riordan – did not survive.

Still, many have hailed Needum as a hero for putting his own life at risk while trying to save Riordan's – including Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe.



Two years ago, Ratcliffe created an award to recognize everyday people living in his Congressional District who've done extraordinary things. He calls it the Lone Star Award.

When he learned Needum lived in his district, he decided the firefighter ought to be its latest recipient.

Friday, Ratcliffe visited the Celina Fire Station where Needum works and presented him with the award, as well as a flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol.

"A moment like [this incident] reveals something about a person's character," said Ratcliffe. "It's not something that's taught. It was an unscripted moment -- and yet Andrew very clearly risked his own life to save the life of a fellow human being. That's really what this Lone Star Award is about."

Celina Firefighter on Flight 1380: God Called Me to Move

After an engine blew on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas, a North Texas firefighter says he jumped into action because of his training and his faith. (Published Thursday, April 19, 2018)

Needum said he and his family have been overwhelmed by all the attention and support they've received in the weeks since the incident -- and that he hopes his story will inspire others "to do the right thing" if and when the time comes.

"There's not a day that's gone by since April 17 that we haven't thought about the Riordan family," said Needum. "They're still heavy on our hearts and minds. But we're grateful for days like this where we can celebrate the actions that took place on that flight."



He was also quick to point out that he was not only the person on the flight who stepped up to help that day.

Needum is the just the seventh person to receive the Lone Star Award.

