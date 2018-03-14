If you woke up this morning craving something sweet or savory and encrusted in a flaky, buttery pastry shell, congratulations! You've accomplished your Pi Day duties.

The 14th day of March, or 3/14, is Pi Day, or Pie Day. You can celebrate the math part of it, or you can grab a cheap lunch. Here are some deals going on today:



B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Mini one-topping pizzas are $3.14, dine-in only.

Blaze Pizza: $3.14 pizzas, one per person, dine-in only.

Cane Rosso: $3.14 Margherita pizzas from 5 p.m. to closing, dine-in only.

Cicis: Buy one adult buffet, get a second buffet for $3.14. You must bring the coupon, which is here.

Emporium Pies: Guests who can name Pi up to its 31st digit will get a free slice of pizza.

Kroger: 8-inch bakery pies for $3.14, with a Kroger card.

Norma's Cafe: The North Texas diner is donating a percentage of Wednesday's sales to Millennials for STEM, the Dallas Millennial Club's non profit.

Whole Foods: Get a discount of $3.14 off a large bakery pie of your choice.



