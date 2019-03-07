Cedar Hill Superintendent Placed on Leave

The Cedar Hill ISD superintendent is on administrative leave while the district says it investigates an allegation. The details of the allegation are not being released. (Published 44 minutes ago)

The Cedar Hill ISD superintendent is on administrative leave while the district says it investigates an allegation. The details of the allegation are not being released.

Monday, the school board put Dr. Billy Snow on paid administrative leave.

Thursday, School Board President Michael Quildon said lawyers for the district are investigating a claim. Quildon said he could not provide additional information about the claim, but said it was not criminal in nature. Quildon added the claim does not involve financial misconduct or children.

Quildon said the allegation was brought to his attention last Friday. He says he expects to have more information in the next few days.

Small Businesses 'Sitting Ducks' for ADA Suits Over Websites

Disabled plaintiffs call themselves activists working to improve society for the disabled, one lawsuit at a time. Critics call it "legal extortion," now targeting small business owners who feel they are "sitting ducks" for Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits regarding their websites. Last year, there were 2,285 ADA website lawsuits filed in federal courts across the nation. (Published Thursday, March 7, 2019)

In the interim, Deputy Superintendent Kellie Spencer will serve as superintendent.

NBC 5 was unable to reach Dr. Snow directly on Thursday afternoon.