Cedar Hill Superintendent Placed on Leave

The Cedar Hill ISD superintendent is on administrative leave while the district says it investigates an allegation. The details of the allegation are not being released.
Monday, the school board put Dr. Billy Snow on paid administrative leave.
Thursday, School Board President Michael Quildon said lawyers for the district are investigating a claim. Quildon said he could not provide additional information about the claim, but said it was not criminal in nature. Quildon added the claim does not involve financial misconduct or children.
Quildon said the allegation was brought to his attention last Friday. He says he expects to have more information in the next few days.
In the interim, Deputy Superintendent Kellie Spencer will serve as superintendent.
NBC 5 was unable to reach Dr. Snow directly on Thursday afternoon.