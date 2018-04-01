Colby King, a Cedar Hill Collegiate High School senior, has a big decision ahead of him. He has been accepted into 16 colleges, 7 out of 8 of them are Ivy League schools. (Published 2 hours ago)

Cedar Hill Senior Accepted Into 7 Out of 8 Ivy Leagues

A Cedar Hill Collegiate High School senior has a big decision ahead of him.

Colby King has been accepted into 16 colleges, 7 out of 8 of them are Ivy League schools.

“You don’t expect to get into one, let alone seven,” King said.

Among his acceptance letters: Harvard, Columbia, Yale, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Brown, and Dartmouth.

“I’m happy, confused, excited… every emotion possible,” he said.

His mother has watched as each acceptance letter has arrived to their home.

“Colby came home talking about MIT and Yale when he was in the second grade,” said LaChica King, his mother.

During his high school years, King spent time studying, tutoring, mentoring, and holding various leadership roles like Class President.

“I just think that I work hard, and I think that I have a lot of people who support me,” he said.

King also said that he enjoyed learning and going to school, especially when it came to math and science classes.

While he doesn’t know which college he will choose, he plans to go into intellectual property law.

“If I could be anything, I would be a Supreme Court Justice,” he said.

King plans to make a decision in late April at a college signing day party.



