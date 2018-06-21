Cedar Hill police are searching for a man involved in an alleged armed-robbery and attempted kidnapping case.

A 16-year-old girl told police she was approached near the 1000 block of S. Clark Road while walking home Wednesday night.

She told officers that an African-American male approached her, asked several questions, pointed as pistol at her and then ordered her into his car.

The survivor complied and the suspect drove away; she then jumped out of the moving vehicle on High Meadows Way and Mt. Lebanon Road, according t o police.

She immediately ran toward another vehicle and used that driver's phone to call police; the suspect fled the area in his vehicle.

The girl was treated for minor injuries when authorities arrived.

During the interview the the survivor, she indicated that the man had previously approached her several months ago, leading police to believe she may have been the target of an isolated incident.

Detectives are working with other local agencies to see if this crime connects with any others.

The man is described as a teenage or early-20s African-American male with a "chin-strap" type beard, no mustache. He reportedly has a "circle" type tattoo on his right elbow and a "tribal" tattoo further up his arm.

The victim's sketch of the suspect is included above. He was wearing a black shirt and pants.

Police say it is possible the suspect is a resident of south Cedar Hill. Officers plan to increase patrols in the area until the case is resolved.