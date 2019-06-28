Cedar Hill PD Looking for Man That Exposed Himself in Park

Cedar Hill Police are looking for a man that exposed himself to a 13-year-old child in Crawford Park on Thursday.

While playing at the park, the man ask the teen multiple times to meet him behind the park bathrooms. According to officials, the teen walked behind the bathrooms unsure of the request and discovered the man exposing himself.

The man is described as being mid 20's with beard approximately 1/2 inch in length, grayish hair and African-American. According to officials, he was wearing a green polo style shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

The teen told the man he was calling police and the man ran. Officers were unable to locate man once they arrived.

Teen Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video

A 17-year-old Algerian immigrant was working on the street below when he looked up and managed to catch a 2-year-old who fell from her window in Turkey. Feuzi Zabaat caught little Doha Muhammed, saving the little girl from incurring any serious injuries. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

Investigators say they have since increased patrols in the area and other locations with community pools.

Cedar Hill police ask that if you see anyone marching this description, please call them immediately at 972-291-5181 or dial 911.