Cedar Hill ISD Touts Benefits of All-Day Pre-K, Registration Nears

Many North Texas school districts are starting all-day pre-kindergarten in April, but Cedar Hill has already been offering it all-day pre-K in hopes of helping economically disadvantaged students get a stronger start in reading, writing and math. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Nurturing strong reading, writing and math skills begins with all-day kindergarten for a growing number of school districts in North Texas.

Several school districts are beginning Pre-K registration for the next school year in April, including Cedar Hill I.S.D.

This is the first school year C.H.I.S.D. has offered All-Day Pre-K district wide.

Leaders hope it will make a big difference, particularly among low income students.

At Plummer Elementary School, Natasha Williams’ All-Day Pre-K class spent time on Thursday afternoon learning about the letter ‘T.’

Salia Googe, 5, sat with her classmates listening to her teacher reading a book full of words beginning with the letter.

Her father James Googe believes the five-year-old is well on her way toward becoming an ‘A’ student throughout school judging by how she’s taken to being in class all day.

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Billy Snow says they look forward to receiving in-depth information about how successful this school year will be for their four and five year olds.

The district expects to receive positive results about students’ skill levels in the fall, the first indicator of the district-wide all-day pre-kindergarten program.

“It allows us to focus on early literacy and numeracy to make sure our students enter kindergarten on grade level,” said Snow.

The district hopes to zero in on economically disadvantaged students.

Roughly 70% of Cedar Hill I.S.D. students are considered economically disadvantaged.

Snow says that on a national level, these students tend to begin school already behind their more economically-sound classmates.

“That is not a barrier to have them be successful in life,” said Snow. “It’s not a sentence and so we want to fill that gap for them making sure provide them the early learning that they need in literacy and numeracy and social skills helps all of our kids to be able to move to that next level.”

Reshan Adams says she’s noticed positive improvements in her four-year-old son.

“His communications skills have increased,” she said.

Googe watches on as his little girl learns with her class is feels proud of what this program has accomplished.

“They find ways to challenge her and allow her to grow academically and intellectually,” he said. “She feels the sky’s the limit and that’s a beautiful thing as a dad to know that my daughter thinks she can be whatever she wants to be.”

Cedar Hill I.S.D. sent more than 7,500 postcards in the mail inviting families in the area to attend the Pre-K/Kindergarten Roundup at C.H.I.S.D. on Saturday, April 7.

The event is for parents and students to learn about the programs the district has to offer.

All Day Pre-K can be available at no cost if a family qualifies, according to the district.

Students who are English Language Learners also qualify for free, all-day pre-k.

