'Caution' Tape Replaces Basketball Hoops Following Shooting

On Friday afternoon, city workers in Everman were taking down basketball hoops and putting up yellow ‘caution’ tape around the court in Clyde Pittman Park were a deadly shooting happened Wednesday night. 19-year old Kelvin Hayes was shot multiple times. He died at the hospital.

“This is a dark moment right now,” said Roy Carson, shaking his head as he walked around the edge of the court. Carson said he comes to the park daily to counsel young people. “I’ve never seen it this vacant in a minute. I’ve never seen the yellow tape here.”

Police said the basketball court was crowded when shots were fired just before 9:30 Wednesday night. In a news release, Police Chief C. W. Spencer said “…in the best interest of seeking justice for Kelvin Hayes and his family, we are only able to release minimal details at this time.”

“It’s a peaceful area,” said Latric Heard. Heard said she’s at the park every day giving out free food with a faith-based program. Now, more than ever, Heard said she wants to share her faith with kids. “And see if there’s a better way or other avenues they can take than crime, because that doesn’t lead into nothing but jails and institutions and stuff like that.”

By phone Friday night, Chief Spencer told NBC 5 that the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation, that they have leads, but there are no arrests.



