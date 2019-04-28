Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a preschool early Sunday morning. (Published 14 minutes ago)

According to Grapevine fire, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at 12:45 a.m. at the Cadence Academy preschool located at 723 Ball Street.

When they arrived, they found smoke inside of the building and upgraded the incident to a first alarm fire.

Firefighters were able to locate the source of the fire inside of one of the classrooms and quickly extinguished it.

It is still not known how long the fire had been burning before firefighters arrived.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.