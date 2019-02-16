Catholic Priest Recalled to Mexico After Allegation of Groping Man at Fort Worth Park - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Catholic Priest Recalled to Mexico After Allegation of Groping Man at Fort Worth Park

Reyes’ removal was decided after police and church investigations were concluded, Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth spokesman says

By Sarah Sarder - The Dallas Morning News

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Catholic Priest Recalled to Mexico After Allegation of Groping Man at Fort Worth Park
    Telemundo 39
    File photo of Genaro Mayorga Reyes

    A priest at a Fort Worth church has been recalled after he was accused of groping a man at a park.

    A man told police that Genaro Mayorga Reyes touched him at a gazebo at Marine Park, which is across the street from All Saints Catholic Church, in late September. Fort Worth issued Reyes a Class C misdemeanor assault citation for the incident.

    Bishop Michael F. Olson later requested that Reyes return to Mexico, and the vice provincial of Santa María de Guadalupe recalled him effective Nov. 5.

    Click here to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    ‘Parkland Speaks’: School Shooting Survivors Turn Grief Into Activism

    [NATL] ‘Parkland Speaks’: School Shooting Survivors Turn Grief Into Activism

    Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have turned to music, poetry, art and activism as they try to cope with the grief of losing 17 students and teachers on Feb 14, 2018.

    (Published Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices