A priest at a Fort Worth church has been recalled after he was accused of groping a man at a park.

A man told police that Genaro Mayorga Reyes touched him at a gazebo at Marine Park, which is across the street from All Saints Catholic Church, in late September. Fort Worth issued Reyes a Class C misdemeanor assault citation for the incident.

Bishop Michael F. Olson later requested that Reyes return to Mexico, and the vice provincial of Santa María de Guadalupe recalled him effective Nov. 5.

