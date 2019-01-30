The Catholic Church across Texas is set to release Thursday the names of clergy "credibly accused" of sexual abuse since 1950.
Texas bishops decided in October to release the names "to protect children from sexual abuse" while promoting "healing and a restoration of trust."
Bishop Edward Burns of the Diocese of Dallas said the investigation would include all 1,320 Catholic parishes in Texas.
However, the Diocese of Fort Worth said it had been releasing names since 2007 and had no new ones to reveal Thursday.
Church to Release Names of Priests Accused of Sexual Abuse
An abuse survivors' group known as SNAP planned to hold a news conference after the list comes out. The group questioned how the church would define "credibly accused" and whether all the names will be released.
SNAP also wanted independent investigations and, in some cases, criminal prosecutions.