A school resource officer is on administrative leave while a videotaped incident where the officer appears to shove a child into a wall is investigated, district officials say.

A student at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth shared the cellphone video with NBC 5 Friday showing a school resource officer talking with a number of students.



It's unclear what the officer and students are talking about, but at one point a person can be heard saying "get out of my face."



Over the next few moments, a student in a gray T-shirt can be seen raising his arms to his side and the officer, using both hands, then pushes the student into a wall before trying to restrain him.



As the officer struggled with the student, others in the classroom appeared stunned and unsure of how to react.



The Castleberry Independent School District said an investigation is underway, the officer is on leave and they have been in touch with the student's mother.



“We are aware of the situation. We are currently investigating the incident, which happened yesterday afternoon. The school resource officer has been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation,” the district said.



The district added the school resource officer has been with the district since 2017 and that another officer has been assigned to take his place while the incident is investigated.

