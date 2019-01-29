Carter in the Classroom: Helping Hands in Keller ISD

The Keller Independent School District is building relationships among all of its students with the goal of making everyone feel more integrated. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Some of us remember high school as the best years of our lives while others try to forget those awkward days. But in one Keller ISD teacher's class, the shy and outgoing come together.

Keller ISD offers a partner program at many schools for special needs students to pair up with students in general education.

Dylan Atkins and Kayle Graham have known each other for years, they’re partners in Ann Accas’ theater class at Fort Worth Central High. Dylan looks for Kayle every chance he gets as he navigates the halls at Central High.

“He is so bubbly he’ll talk to anybody and it’s so sweet,” said Kayle of Dylan.

Through music, skits, and small group gab sessions, the students improve communication and social skills.

“The goal really is to build relationships and for those to continue so when they see each other in the hall, it’s more of a friendly face so everyone feels more integrated,” said Accas.

She says the general education students volunteer to take part, and many of them have gained much more than just a school credit.

Kayle for example has decided to make a career out of it.

“I didn’t know I wanted to do Special Ed, I knew I wanted to be a teacher, but I didn’t know what subject," Graham said. "As soon as I started working with them I was like this is my place, this is where I want to be."