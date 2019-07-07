Cars Flips, Driver Uninjured Thanks to Seat Belt, Police Say

A car flipped on Interstate 30 near Center Street in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

A man is uninjured after his car flipped over and crashed on Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday, and it's all because of his seat belt, police say.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted a photo Sunday of pickup truck flipped over, with the roof of its cab smashed into the ground, to remind residents of the importance of seat belts.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of I-30 near Center Street in Arlington around 5:45 p.m. Sunday after one of the truck's tires blew out, Johnson wrote. Investigators believe a seat belt saved the man from serious injury or even death.

Johnson wrote the man was up and walking around after the crash.