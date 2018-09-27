Cars Burglarized in South Fort Worth, Three Arrested

Three people are in custody, accused of breaking into cars in Fort Worth early Thursday. A fourth person, meanwhile, is wanted by police.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded to a suspicious persons call along the 3700 Walton Avenue in the Wedgwood neighborhood at about 2 a.m. and spotted four people attempting to steal property from parked cars.

When the foursome saw the officers, they ran into the neighborhood.

Officers set up a search perimeter while the department's AirOne helicopter searched from the air.

Three of of the four people were apprehended, police said, along with some of the stolen property.

The fourth person has not been located.

Police have not released the names or ages of those taken into custody or said what property was found.