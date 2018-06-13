Carrollton Says Beware of Roofing Scams

North Texas saw a big hail storm in the early morning hours on Wednesday, with softball-sized hail falling in parts of Coppell and Carrollton. Golf-ball-sized hail fell in Arlington and Irving. Frisco and Farmers Branch were hit too. (Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018)

A North Texas city hit hard by hail is warning residents to beware of scammers trying to make an extra buck.

The City of Carrollton sent out a release to its residents Wednesday to remind them to be vigilant when it comes to roofers walking door-to-door in the aftermath of a June 6 hail storm that caused significant damage.

The Better Business Bureau suggested that homeowners contact their insurance companies before agreeing to a deal with any roofing company.

Your Photos: June 6, 2018 Hail Storm

It also said that "storm chasers" often try to take advantage of residents by offering deals that will only be available at that moment.

Other tips offered in the release included getting references from friends and relatives, checking the credentials of door-to-door contractors and being mindful when getting work done on areas of a home that can be hard to see.