Carrollton Says Beware of Roofing Scams

A North Texas city hit hard by hail is warning residents to beware of scammers trying to make an extra buck.
The City of Carrollton sent out a release to its residents Wednesday to remind them to be vigilant when it comes to roofers walking door-to-door in the aftermath of a June 6 hail storm that caused significant damage.
The Better Business Bureau suggested that homeowners contact their insurance companies before agreeing to a deal with any roofing company.
It also said that "storm chasers" often try to take advantage of residents by offering deals that will only be available at that moment.
Other tips offered in the release included getting references from friends and relatives, checking the credentials of door-to-door contractors and being mindful when getting work done on areas of a home that can be hard to see.