ALERT: Please be on the lookout forJXZ3983, blue 2007 Lexus 4 door . Just stolen from 7-Eleven at 2145 n Josey lane. One-year-old in vehicle. Call 911

Carrollton Police say they are currently looking for a stolen car that has a one-year-old inside.

Police say the car was taken from the 7-11 store at 2145 North Josey Lane in Carrollton.

The car is a blue 2007 Lexus with license plate JXZ-3983.

Investigators say if you see this car, call 911.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.