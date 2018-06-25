Carrollton Police Looking for Missing Grandfather and Grandson - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Police Looking for Missing Grandfather and Grandson

A Carrollton Grandfather, possibly with memory issues, is missing along with his grandson

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    Carrollton Police Department

    Carrollton police are looking for a missing grandfather and his grandson.

    Vincent Nguyen, 80, and Victor Nguyen, 5, went missing Monday, June 25. Police say Vincent Nguyen could have memory problems.

    Vincent Nguyen is described as an Asian male, 5 foot 6 inches tall, gray/white hair and wearing glasses. Victor Nguyen is also an Asian male, last seen wearing a green shirt and dark shorts.

    The pair could be in a 2004 silver Honda Accord with the license plate CW7-R555.

    Call 911 if you have any information on these missing people.

