Carrollton Police Looking for Driver Involved in Hit and Run

Police are searching for a vehicle similar to that in this stock photo, March 18, 2018.

Carrollton Police are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in an overnight hit and run that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the scene at the 4000 block of Marsh Lane at around 3 a.m. Sunday where a man was lying in the road with injuries. The victim, a 25-year-old Dallas man, was reportedly trying to cross the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

The man was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Plano where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray, 2010 to 2013 Toyota 4Runner. It has front-end damage and is missing the silver Toyota logo that is normally located on the grill.

Carrollton police are asking anyone with information to call (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@City of Carrollton. Body shops are also asked to report any vehicles that come in matching the description.