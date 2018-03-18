Carrollton Police Looking for Driver Involved in Hit and Run - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Carrollton Police Looking for Driver Involved in Hit and Run

Carrollton Investigators are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in an overnight hit and run

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Carrollton Police Looking for Driver Involved in Hit and Run
    Carrollton Police Department
    Police are searching for a vehicle similar to that in this stock photo, March 18, 2018.

    Carrollton Police are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in an overnight hit and run that seriously injured a pedestrian.

    Officers were called to the scene at the 4000 block of Marsh Lane at around 3 a.m. Sunday where a man was lying in the road with injuries. The victim, a 25-year-old Dallas man, was reportedly trying to cross the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

    The man was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Plano where he was listed in critical condition.

    The suspect vehicle is a dark gray, 2010 to 2013 Toyota 4Runner. It has front-end damage and is missing the silver Toyota logo that is normally located on the grill.

    Top News Pics: FIU Bridge Collapse Kills 6

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Pedro Portal/TNS via Getty Images

    Carrollton police are asking anyone with information to call (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@City of Carrollton. Body shops are also asked to report any vehicles that come in matching the description.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices