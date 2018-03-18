Carrollton Police Looking for Driver Involved in Hit and Run

Carrollton Police are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in an overnight hit and run that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Officers were called to the scene at the 4000 block of Marsh Lane at around 3 a.m. Sunday where a man was lying in the road with injuries. The victim, a 25-year-old Dallas man, was reportedly trying to cross the road when he was hit by a vehicle.
The man was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Plano where he was listed in critical condition.
The suspect vehicle is a dark gray, 2010 to 2013 Toyota 4Runner. It has front-end damage and is missing the silver Toyota logo that is normally located on the grill.
Carrollton police are asking anyone with information to call (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@City of Carrollton. Body shops are also asked to report any vehicles that come in matching the description.