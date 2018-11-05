Police Release Call They Hope Will Solve Fatal Hit & Run

A mysterious phone call confession could be the key to solving a fatal hit-and-run in Carrollton. The caller admitted to police that he hit and killed a pedestrian but never revealed his name. Now investigators hope someone will recognize the voice and help bring a family justice. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Police don't know for sure which case the phone call is connected to. But the only unsolved hit and run from around that time happened by the downtown Carrollton DART station, where a 54-year-old man was hit and killed right after he stepped off of a train.

"I never dreamed that I would be burying my brother," said Glinda Hood-Simmons.

Flowers from Andre Hood's funeral still sit in his sister's living room, a clear reminder of the hole in the heart of her family.

"He was our brother,” said Hood-Simmons. “He was a very important piece in our family. I just want to know, what happened?"

It was around 9:00 P.M. on October 15, a rainy night on Beltline Road when Hood stepped off a DART train on his way home from work and was hit by a car that didn't stop.

There was little evidence left at the scene. But then a week later, a phone call came in to the Flower Mound Police Department's non-emergency line.

In it you can hear a man say, "Hello, I want to report a crime." He later admits: "I was driving my car, and I hit a pedestrian, and he died."

Flower Mound quickly made the connection and called Carrollton Police.

"At first we thought this has got to be our guy,” said Jolene DeVito, Police Information Manager for the City of Carrollton. “But unfortunately it came from a blocked number. There was no way to trace it and the caller disconnected without giving any identification."

Hood-Simmons said when she heard that voice: "It was like that night just came back."

She believes the caller has a conscience and she's pleading with him now to bring her family answers and her brother peace.

"Have some compassion for our family, we deserve that. Andre deserves that,” Hood-Simmons said. “He was a wonderful human being and we all miss him."

Carrollton Police said there were several other drivers in the area when this happened. Hood's family hopes one of those witnesses or someone who knows the driver will come forward too.

The only other real clue police have is some distant and grainy surveillance video. They say it shows a sedan briefly stopping where Hood was hit, then driving off.