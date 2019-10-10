Carrollton Online and Telephone Services Experiencing Outage - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Online and Telephone Services Experiencing Outage

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 6 minutes ago

    The city of Carrollton reported they are experiencing a temporary outage of online and telephone services Thursday afternoon possibly due to a cyber attack.

    Emergency 911 is not affected.

    The city tweeted out that at 5 a.m. they had experienced a cyber attack that impacted some city services.

    In a statement, the city believed that they had no reason to believe resident information had been accessed or will be affected. Water, sewer and trash services are running on schedule and most residents shouldn't experience any interruptions, according to the city.

    Carrollton is working with state and federal officials on the investigation and will aggressively pursue prosecution of this criminal act to the fullest extent of the law.

