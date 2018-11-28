A 49-year-old Carrollton man is facing child exploitation charges after prosecutors say he secretly filmed teenage boys using his restroom.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Joseph Patrick Mosher earlier this month, charging him with sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the indictment, in September 2018, a teenager known to Mosher reported to school officials that he believed he had been secretly filmed in a bathroom of Mosher's home. Detectives with the Carrollton Police Department searched Mosher's home and seized a number of hidden cameras and electronic devices.

Prosecutors said "a forensic review of those devices revealed a number of videos of males captured in private spaces within the home and that "it appeared that the males did not know they were being recorded or that Mosher had obtained footage of them engaged in private or personal activities."

If convicted, Mosher faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison. He has been ordered to be detained until trial - the trial date is not yet known.

The U.S. Attorney's Office asks that any minors who may have had contact with Mosher or who visited his home to please contact them at 1-800-804-3547. The U.S. Attorney's Office will take the necessary steps to protect all minors' identities and confidential information.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Carrollton Police Department.