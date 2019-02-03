The Carrollton City Council is set to consider an ordinance Tuesday that would shield city employees, contractors and political appointees from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

If city leaders approve the measure, Carrollton would join a growing list of Texas cities with some degree of protection for LGBT people. Currently, no state or federal law explicitly prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing or public accommodations.

LGBT advocates are pushing Carrollton officials for a broader rule that would apply citywide to employers, landlords and businesses that serve the public. But some said a less ambitious ordinance — limited to city hires, contracts and facilities — would still be an achievement.

