Carrollton Leaders Consider Anti-Discrimination Protections for City LGBT Employees, Others - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Carrollton Leaders Consider Anti-Discrimination Protections for City LGBT Employees, Others

No council member spoke against the protections at January council meetings

By Julieta Chiquillo - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Carrollton Leaders Consider Anti-Discrimination Protections for City LGBT Employees, Others
    NBC 5 News

    The Carrollton City Council is set to consider an ordinance Tuesday that would shield city employees, contractors and political appointees from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

    If city leaders approve the measure, Carrollton would join a growing list of Texas cities with some degree of protection for LGBT people. Currently, no state or federal law explicitly prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing or public accommodations.

    LGBT advocates are pushing Carrollton officials for a broader rule that would apply citywide to employers, landlords and businesses that serve the public. But some said a less ambitious ordinance — limited to city hires, contracts and facilities — would still be an achievement.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

    [NATL] Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

    A video released Friday shows the exact moment a deadly dam burst in Brazil on January 25. The wall of sludge and mud from the dam is seen encroaching from the left side of the screen as vehicles move around on the right side but they are eventually covered by the mud.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices