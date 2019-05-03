Carrollton firefighters went above and beyond after helping a man who suffered from severe dehydration.

Richard Phillips was working on an elaborate fence project when he got sick on Tuesday. The firefighters who responded treated Phillips and got him to the hospital -- then called some off-duty firefighters to help finish the job.

The fire chief says the crew knew it was going to be a financial and physical burden for the patient if the concrete was wasted so they had to do something about it.

One of the men did concrete work in the past and helped direct the others to ensure the job was done professionally. Another firefighter stopped and bought additional tools for the fire crew to use, Carrollton Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The post also said, "Thanks to the Carrollton Fire Fighters Association Benevolence Fund for covering this expense! Together with the on duty and off duty firefighters they finished the concrete work for the citizen while he was being treated for his emergency at a local hospital. This is another example of our crews caring about our Citizens - Job Well Done!"