Carrollton Brings Back Popular Junior Police Academy

The Carrollton Police Department is bringing back its popular Jr. Police Academy for middle school students.

After a five year hiatus due to issues with resources, the program will return this summer.

The academy is the real deal for these kids. They work with everything from the crime lab technicians, the K-9 unit, SWAT officers and they even perform building searches.

The officers who run it say seeing everything first hand is a big time eye opener for these young kids.

"During building searches and traffic stops we teach them a little of how we handle those situation and then allow them to do them, so they get the feeling of what it is like to walk up on a car and not know who is in there, if the person wants to hurt you or doesn't want to hurt you they get the chance to be in our shoes for just a few moments," said officer Shannon Hartzell.

The one week program is free and runs the weeks of June 11 to Aug. 3. The students will get food and a T-shirt.

Applications are due may 18.

ONLINE: Junior Police Academy 2018

