A group of young men suspected of carjacking a Northeast Dallas family were arrested Friday morning after ramming a police car during a chase in Fair Park, police say.

According to police, a group of five males — some of whom being juveniles — robbed a family at gunpoint in the 12100 block of Sunland Street at 11 p.m. Thursday. The carjackers stole two vehicles and thanked their victims as they drove away and opened fire, police said.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, one of the stolen vehicles was spotted at about 1:30 a.m. by an officer in Fair Park. The officer began chasing the vehicle, which then rammed into the front passenger side of the officer's Chevrolet Tahoe.

The officer's condition was not immediately released by police.

Three people in the car were arrested, police said. Two involved in the carjacking remain at large.

Check back for the latest on this developing story. As details unfold, elements may change.