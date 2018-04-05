Career Fair Aimed at Teens, Young Adults

A hiring event Thursday at Dallas’ Fair Park is geared toward those who are just beginning the professional portion of their lives – young people aged 16 to 24. The Dallas 100K Opportunities Initiative Fair & Forum will take over the Embarcadero Building from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. (Published 28 minutes ago)

The Dallas 100K Opportunities Initiative Fair & Forum will take over the Embarcadero Building from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

More than 1,000 people are already registered for the event, which is free and open to the public.

Several companies – like Macy’s, Starbucks, Wendy’s, Nordstrom and Walgreens - will be in attendance, conducting job interviews and are prepared to hire people on the spot.

Prior to participating in an actual interview, the attendees will be able to work with a career coach and take part in a mock interview.

“One of the things that we find with young people is they get really nervous when it comes to interviews. They get kind of jittery. And that can sometimes come across as not as confident as you want them to be,” said Donald Carter of Cartgroup Consultants, the Dallas firm that will provide its services for the aspiring professionals.

“Once they get to the interview they have already answered two of the three questions [employers ask]: ‘Are you able to work? And ‘Are you willing to work here?’ And so our job is to get them to answer the third one: 'Do we really want you to come work for us?’ And that comes with confidence,” Carter said.



In addition to polishing their interview skills, attendees will be able to get help creating or improving their resume, style tips on professional interview attire and help finding a mentor.

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas is the organizer of the event.

The 100K Opportunities Initiative is “the largest employer-led coalition focused on hiring opportunity youth,” according to the national organization’s website.

