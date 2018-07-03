Parents' Guide to Teen Summer Trends

It’s that time of year again, when the sun sizzles and teenagers find the hottest summer trends to spend all their time and money on.
That often leaves parents wondering what their teens are up to. From technology, to movies and music: For parents, it’s hard to stay connected.
“I feel out of touch a lot now,” Amanda Collins of Fort Worth laughed. “Lots of new challenges. I don’t know how we’re going to do senior year.”
NBC 5 talked to teens, scoured the internet and checked in with the Dallas Morning News’ Guide Live columnist Sarah Blaskovich for the Parents’ Guide to Summer Sizzlers.
CONCERTS
July 19 in Grand Prairie: American Idol Live
July 20 in Dallas: Niall Horan and Maren Morris
July 20 in Dallas: Sam Smith
July 26 in Dallas: Pentatonix
Aug. 4 in Dallas: Panic! at the Disco
SONGS OF THE SUMMER
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“I Like It” – Cardi B
“No Tears Left To Cry” – Ariana Grande
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
VIDEO GAMES
FortNite
Madden 19
Pro Evolution Soccer
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
MOVIES
July 13 “Antman and Wasp”
July 13 “Eighth Grade”
July 27 “Mission Impossible – Fallout”
August 24 “A.X.L”