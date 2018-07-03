Cardi B to FortNite: Parents' Guide to Teen Summer Trends - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cardi B to FortNite: Parents' Guide to Teen Summer Trends

By Larry Collins

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    It’s that time of year again, when the sun sizzles and teenagers find the hottest summer trends to spend all their time and money on.

    That often leaves parents wondering what their teens are up to. From technology, to movies and music: For parents, it’s hard to stay connected.

    “I feel out of touch a lot now,” Amanda Collins of Fort Worth laughed. “Lots of new challenges. I don’t know how we’re going to do senior year.”

    NBC 5 talked to teens, scoured the internet and checked in with the Dallas Morning News’ Guide Live columnist Sarah Blaskovich for the Parents’ Guide to Summer Sizzlers.

    CONCERTS

    July 19 in Grand Prairie: American Idol Live
    July 20 in Dallas: Niall Horan and Maren Morris
    July 20 in Dallas: Sam Smith
    July 26 in Dallas: Pentatonix
    Aug. 4 in Dallas: Panic! at the Disco

    SONGS OF THE SUMMER

    “Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
    “I Like It” – Cardi B
    “No Tears Left To Cry” – Ariana Grande
    “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

    VIDEO GAMES

    FortNite
    Madden 19
    Pro Evolution Soccer
    Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

    MOVIES

    July 13 “Antman and Wasp”
    July 13 “Eighth Grade”
    July 27 “Mission Impossible – Fallout”
    August 24 “A.X.L”

