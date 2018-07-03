Parents' Guide to Teen Summer Trends

From technology, to movies and music: For parents, it’s hard to stay connected. (Published 21 minutes ago)

It’s that time of year again, when the sun sizzles and teenagers find the hottest summer trends to spend all their time and money on.

That often leaves parents wondering what their teens are up to. From technology, to movies and music: For parents, it’s hard to stay connected.

“I feel out of touch a lot now,” Amanda Collins of Fort Worth laughed. “Lots of new challenges. I don’t know how we’re going to do senior year.”

NBC 5 talked to teens, scoured the internet and checked in with the Dallas Morning News’ Guide Live columnist Sarah Blaskovich for the Parents’ Guide to Summer Sizzlers.

CONCERTS

July 19 in Grand Prairie: American Idol Live

July 20 in Dallas: Niall Horan and Maren Morris

July 20 in Dallas: Sam Smith

July 26 in Dallas: Pentatonix

Aug. 4 in Dallas: Panic! at the Disco

SONGS OF THE SUMMER

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“I Like It” – Cardi B

“No Tears Left To Cry” – Ariana Grande

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

VIDEO GAMES

Photos Wildfire Burns Hundreds of Acres in Palo Pinto County

FortNite

Madden 19

Pro Evolution Soccer

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker



MOVIES

July 13 “Antman and Wasp”

July 13 “Eighth Grade”

July 27 “Mission Impossible – Fallout”

August 24 “A.X.L”

