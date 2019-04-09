Card Skimmer Pulled From Gas Pump Near Arlington Memorial Hospital - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Card Skimmer Pulled From Gas Pump Near Arlington Memorial Hospital

Published 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Card Skimmer Pulled From Gas Pump Near Arlington Memorial Hospital
    Texas Department of Agriculture
    An inspector with the Texas Department of Agriculture found a skimming device inside a gas pump at a gas station at Randol Mill Road and Cooper Street in Arlington.

    An inspector with the Texas Department of Agriculture found a skimming device on a gas pump in Arlington.

    After following up on a complaint, the TDA inspector located the device and called the Arlington police who removed it from the pump.

    According to officials, the device was on pump No. 3 at the Valero Smart Mart at North Cooper Street and Randol Mill Road, across the street from Arlington Memorial Hospital.

    It's not clear how long the skimmer had been there or how many customers may have been victimized.

    An inspector with the Texas Department of Agriculture found a skimming device inside a gas pump at a gas station at Randol Mill Road and Cooper Street in Arlington.
    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    If paying at the pump with a credit card, the TDA offers these tips to help avoid becoming a victim:

    • Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight for store personnel.
    • Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters; might be a skimmer.
    • Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel's knowledge.
    • Safest bet is to pay inside with cash.
    • Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.
    • If you think you've been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and we will send an inspector to check it out.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices