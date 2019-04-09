An inspector with the Texas Department of Agriculture found a skimming device inside a gas pump at a gas station at Randol Mill Road and Cooper Street in Arlington.

After following up on a complaint, the TDA inspector located the device and called the Arlington police who removed it from the pump.

According to officials, the device was on pump No. 3 at the Valero Smart Mart at North Cooper Street and Randol Mill Road, across the street from Arlington Memorial Hospital.

It's not clear how long the skimmer had been there or how many customers may have been victimized.

If paying at the pump with a credit card, the TDA offers these tips to help avoid becoming a victim: