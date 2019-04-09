An inspector with the Texas Department of Agriculture found a skimming device on a gas pump in Arlington.
After following up on a complaint, the TDA inspector located the device and called the Arlington police who removed it from the pump.
According to officials, the device was on pump No. 3 at the Valero Smart Mart at North Cooper Street and Randol Mill Road, across the street from Arlington Memorial Hospital.
It's not clear how long the skimmer had been there or how many customers may have been victimized.
If paying at the pump with a credit card, the TDA offers these tips to help avoid becoming a victim:
- Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight for store personnel.
- Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters; might be a skimmer.
- Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel's knowledge.
- Safest bet is to pay inside with cash.
- Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.
- If you think you've been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and we will send an inspector to check it out.