Missing Grapevine Woman's Car Found in Lake: Police

The vehicle belonging to a Grapevine woman reported missing two weeks ago has been found in Lake Grapevine, police say.

A team using sonar equipment at Lake Grapevine identified a vehicle submerged nearly 400 feet from the shoreline.

According to Grapevine police, dive teams confirmed the make, model and license plate number match the SUV owned by 66-year-old Joyce Payne.

It is unknown if Payne is inside the SUV at this time.

Police and fire personnel are in the process of removing the vehicle from the lake.

Payne left her home the morning of May 3 in a 2003 silver Chevy Trailblazer with Texas license plate DV1 5449, police said. She left her purse, phone and medications behind, police said.