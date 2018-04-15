Car Windows Shot Out in Farmers Branch, Police Investigating - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Car Windows Shot Out in Farmers Branch, Police Investigating

    Car Windows Shot Out in Farmers Branch, Police Investigating
    NBC 5 News
    Multiple people in Farmers Branch are staring down expensive repairs to their vehicles, after their windows were shot out by bb pellets, Sunday, April 14, 2018.

    Multiple people in Farmers Branch are staring down expensive repairs to their vehicles, after their windows were shot out by bb pellets.

    The latest shootings occurred in the 13,000 block of Dennis Lane.

    Police say surrounding streets and dealerships have also been targeted.

    No one has been physically hurt, but neighbors are feeling it in the wallet.

    "I have to pay for that! When I went and asked for a quote, we're looking at $600 to $700 dollars out of pocket, insurance may cover it, but I shouldn't have to go through insurance when you chose to damage my property," said Jamie Macedo whose windows were shot out.

    Farmers Branch police are looking for a small, 4-door beige Toyota.

    They're also reviewing security footage.

    If you have any information, please give them a call.

