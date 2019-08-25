Car Stolen With 1-Year-Old Inside: Fort Worth Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Car Stolen With 1-Year-Old Inside: Fort Worth Police

Published 50 minutes ago

    Fort Worth police say they are looking for a 1-year-old who was inside a car when it was stolen late Sunday morning.

    The car was stolen around 11:44 a.m. in the 4900 block of Fair Park Boulevard when the car's driver got out of the vehicle to drop off a package for his wife, Fort Worth police said.

    Police said the man driving the car was babysitting the 1-year-old and met with an acquaintance who repairs cars. When the man got out of the car, his acquaintance "slid into the driver's seat" and drove off with the child still in the car, police said.

    Police said the 1-year-old was secured in a car seat when the car was stolen.

